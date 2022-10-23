 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

