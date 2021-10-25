Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.