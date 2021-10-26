Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.