Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Rocky Mount. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
