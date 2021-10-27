 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

