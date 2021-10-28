 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

