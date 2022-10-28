Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. …
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees …
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Rocky Mount. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. W…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 5…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures …
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecaste…