Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 6:00 AM EDT.