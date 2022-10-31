Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.