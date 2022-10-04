Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
