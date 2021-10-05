Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Generally fair. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount will see warm temper…
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a m…