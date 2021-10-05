 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

