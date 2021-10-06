 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

