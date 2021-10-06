It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Generally fair. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day…
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount will see warm temper…