Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Pl…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks should see high…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. 44 degrees is today's lo…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Overcast. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. I…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degr…