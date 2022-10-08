Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.