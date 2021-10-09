Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.