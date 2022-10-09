 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

