Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.