Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.