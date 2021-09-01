Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degre…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the making…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perf…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential f…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings…