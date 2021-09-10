Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.