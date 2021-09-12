Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.