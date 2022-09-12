The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 2:05 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrell…
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect peri…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. R…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The for…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds l…