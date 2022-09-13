Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrell…
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect peri…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. R…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degree…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The for…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Cha…