Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect peri…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. R…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degree…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The for…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrell…