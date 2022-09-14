Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.