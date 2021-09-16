 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

