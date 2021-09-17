Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.