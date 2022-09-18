Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.