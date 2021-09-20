Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Today's UV …
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mi…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it w…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Per…