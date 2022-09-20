Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.