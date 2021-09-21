 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

