Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory until WED 2:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.