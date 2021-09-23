 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

