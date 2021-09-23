Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Perio…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The …
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Today's UV …
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. You may want …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mi…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Per…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tu…