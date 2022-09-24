Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Ex…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it …
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear …
This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast …
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairl…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomo…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's co…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for hi…