Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.