It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
