Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.