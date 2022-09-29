Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and …
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it …
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the fo…
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairl…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expec…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. To…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorro…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomo…