Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.