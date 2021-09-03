Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degre…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential f…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perf…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…