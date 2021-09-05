The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
