Temperatures will be warm Monday in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The for…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degree…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures …
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We wil…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Clear skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chan…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can ex…
This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Rocky Moun…