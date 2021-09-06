 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

