The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
