Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest.