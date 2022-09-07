Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
