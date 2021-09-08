The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degree…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Th…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…