Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.