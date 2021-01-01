 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics