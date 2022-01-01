Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Rain. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
