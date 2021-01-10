 Skip to main content
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

