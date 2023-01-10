For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.