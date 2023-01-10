 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.