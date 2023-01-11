Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.