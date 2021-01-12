For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
