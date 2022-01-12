This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees t…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. It should …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. We'll see …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Light rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount Saturday, wi…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cr…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. It sh…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount Tuesday, with temperatures…