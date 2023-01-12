Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.