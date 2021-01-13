Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
